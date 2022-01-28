2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4WD, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System 3, Telescoping steering wheel.
Odometer is 36925 kilometers below market average!
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Radio, HD
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Sliding Rear Window
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Voice Recognition
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
6 Cyl V6 Engine
in-vehicle apps
cloud connected personalization
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
