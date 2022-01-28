Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,340

+ tax & licensing
$43,340

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 4WD | Crew Cab | 3.6L V6

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 4WD | Crew Cab | 3.6L V6

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$43,340

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8172946
  • Stock #: F4D5AB
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN0K1191157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4D5AB
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4D Crew Cab 4WD V6 8-Speed Automatic

Heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4WD, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System 3, Telescoping steering wheel.

Odometer is 36925 kilometers below market average!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Pickup box
Fog lamps, front
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Bumper, rear body-colour
Headlamps, projector-type
Tailgate handle, Black (Not available with (SCZ) Chrome tailgate handle, LPO.)
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Radio, HD
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Sliding Rear Window
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Voice Recognition
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
6 Cyl V6 Engine
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
in-vehicle apps
cloud connected personalization
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen

