2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Steering

hatch release

Visors

body-colour

MIRRORS

PERFORMANCE

brakes

headlamps

steering column

Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Tires

Bose Premium 9-SPEAKER System

4-wheel disc

Electric

Frontal and Side-Impact

Audio system feature

Wipers

outside heated power-adjustable

Power Tilt and Telescopic

front intermittent

rear-window

electronic with set and resume speed

HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID)

details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...

driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System

push button open

3-spoke leather-wrapped

flat-bottom

voice recognition and Driver Information Centre

power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up

variable ratio

dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display

summer-only

speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion

P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear

run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions

as it would adversely affect vehicle safety

performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information

Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps

see your dealer for a copy of the vehicle's owner's manual.)