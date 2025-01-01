Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

42,516 KM

Details Description Features

$56,910

+ taxes & licensing
12941378

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Used
42,516KM
VIN 1G1YB2D73K5102651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Watkins Glen Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
audio

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera wide view

Additional Features

Steering
hatch release
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
PERFORMANCE
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Tires
Bose Premium 9-SPEAKER System
4-wheel disc
Electric
Frontal and Side-Impact
Audio system feature
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
Power Tilt and Telescopic
front intermittent
rear-window
electronic with set and resume speed
HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID)
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
push button open
3-spoke leather-wrapped
flat-bottom
voice recognition and Driver Information Centre
power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
variable ratio
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
summer-only
speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion
P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear
run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions
as it would adversely affect vehicle safety
performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information
Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
see your dealer for a copy of the vehicle's owner's manual.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

