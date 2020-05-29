2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Front Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Supercharged

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Keyless Start

Active suspension

Targa Roof

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) SUPERCHARGED V8 DI (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm 650 lb-ft of torque [881 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD)

