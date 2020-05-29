Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 1LZ | Performance Recorder | Glass Roof

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,550KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132915
  • Stock #: 73621
  • VIN: 1G1YP2D63K5601233
Exterior Colour
Arctic White
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 13,542, One Owner Local Manitoba Vehicle, 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine (650 hp & 650 lb-ft), 8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Radio,Bose Premium Audio,Performance Exhaust System,Transparent Glass Roof,Performance Data & Video Recorder,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Heads Up Display (HUD),Red Brake Calipers,19" Black Aluminium Wheels in Front & 20" Wheels in Back,Arctic White,Body Color Vents,Jet Black Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Targa Roof
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) SUPERCHARGED V8 DI (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm 650 lb-ft of torque [881 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

