2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Z51 1LT PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
21,174KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8404770
- Stock #: F49HV3
- VIN: 1G1YH2D79K5107285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 21,174 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera wide view
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
Hatch release, push button open
Driver Information centre, colour
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre
Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover
1LT interior trim seats only in interior colour selected
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Brakes, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Calipers, Black-painted
Cooler, rear differential
Dry sump oil system
Suspension, Z51 performance
Frame, aluminum structure
Exhaust, performance aggressive exhaust sound, with 4" polished stainless-steel tips
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI (460 hp [343 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, integral, hidden
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, deta...
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Chrome Badge Package
Engine access, rear-opening hood
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour
Vents, exterior, carbon flash
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
Tires, P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinati...
Targa Top
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine
