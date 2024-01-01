Menu
Clean CARFAX ! Low Mileage! Local Vehicle! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

19,384 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Premier Plus Package | Heated Steering

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Premier Plus Package | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

19,384KM
Used
VIN 3G1BF6SM3KS619075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX ! Low Mileage! Local Vehicle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Cargo Cover
STEERING WHEEL
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
Windows, power with Express-Down
Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Engine control, stop-start system override
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power

Power Options

Power

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Stability control system
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Seat belts, front pretensioner
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline
Tail lamps, LED, accent lighting

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
USB charging ports, 2, rear
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
SEATS
Lighting
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Electric
Tire
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
front intermittent
includes Passenger Sensing System
mounted audio and phone interface controls
variable
rear-window
heated driver and front passenger
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
DuraLife rotors
driver 8-way power
separate cavity
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
manual tilt and telescopic
electric rack-mounted
reduced travel
T115/70R16
power with Express-Down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Cruze