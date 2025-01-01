$18,967+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT RS Package | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$18,967
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT! This accident-free sedan is ready to impress with its low kilometers and reliable performance. The Summit White exterior paired with a sleek black interior creates a timeless look that's sure to catch your eye.
Key Features:
- Efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- FWD for improved fuel economy
- RS Package for added sportiness
- Teen Driver mode for peace of mind
- Heated front seats for comfort in any weather
- Chevrolet 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot capability
- Rear Vision Camera for enhanced safety
- StabiliTrak stability control system
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference this Cruze can make in your daily commute. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed sedan at a great value!
