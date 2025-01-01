Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS Package | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT! This accident-free sedan is ready to impress with its low kilometers and reliable performance. The Summit White exterior paired with a sleek black interior creates a timeless look thats sure to catch your eye. Key Features: - Efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - FWD for improved fuel economy - RS Package for added sportiness - Teen Driver mode for peace of mind - Heated front seats for comfort in any weather - Chevrolet 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot capability - Rear Vision Camera for enhanced safety - StabiliTrak stability control system At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference this Cruze can make in your daily commute. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed sedan at a great value! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Dealer permit #4454

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
56,087KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM8K7138153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT! This accident-free sedan is ready to impress with its low kilometers and reliable performance. The Summit White exterior paired with a sleek black interior creates a timeless look that's sure to catch your eye.

Key Features:
- Efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- FWD for improved fuel economy
- RS Package for added sportiness
- Teen Driver mode for peace of mind
- Heated front seats for comfort in any weather
- Chevrolet 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot capability
- Rear Vision Camera for enhanced safety
- StabiliTrak stability control system

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference this Cruze can make in your daily commute. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed sedan at a great value!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Remote

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Stability control system
Rear Vision Camera

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Trunk release
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
SEATS
Lighting
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Electric
Tire
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
front intermittent
includes Passenger Sensing System
mounted audio and phone interface controls
variable
rear-window
heated driver and front passenger
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
DuraLife rotors
separate cavity
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
manual tilt and telescopic
electric rack-mounted
reduced travel
T115/70R16
power with Express-Down

