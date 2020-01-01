Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

38,949 KM

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Remote Start

LT Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Remote Start

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

38,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6271860
  • Stock #: F3PED7
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM3KS619208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PED7
  • Mileage 38,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Summit White

Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple Car Play, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Convenience Package, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, LT True North Edition, Rear Cross Traffic Alert.


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

