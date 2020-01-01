Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

36,344 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Sunroof | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

36,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275916
  • Stock #: F3PJT9
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM8K7139075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Black

Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Apple Car Play, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Convenience Package, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, LT True North Edition, Power Sliding Sunroof, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Sun & Sound Package.


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2019 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

