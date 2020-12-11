Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

38,219 KM

Details Description Features

$17,853

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Hatchback | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

$17,853

+ taxes & licensing

38,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6363194
  • Stock #: F3RBKT
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM9KS585579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RBKT
  • Mileage 38,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Odometer is 2300 kilometers below market average!

2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD White

Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, USB Input, Apple Car Play, 2 Rear USB Charging Ports, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Chevrolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
includes Passenger Sensing System
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
anywhere l
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.

