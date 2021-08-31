2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Audio system

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

includes Passenger Sensing System

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Audio Aux Input

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices

voice command pass-through to phone

Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7" diagonal colour touchscreen