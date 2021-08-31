Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

33,050 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7756563
  • Stock #: F478FA
  • VIN: 1G1BC5SM6K7119168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Galvanized
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
includes Passenger Sensing System
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Apple CarPlay and Android A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

