2019 Chevrolet Cruze

99,000 KM

Details Description

$20,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Premier - HTD LTHR, REM START, CARPLAY!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188356
  • Stock #: SCV6555
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM8K7112973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TOP TRIM CRUZE PREMIER! *** APPLE CARPLAY + REM START + HEATED SEATS!! *** EXCELLENT CONDITION LOCAL TRADE!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit Cruze mats. Now priced to sell at Just $20,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
