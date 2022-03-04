$23,781+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$23,781
- Listing ID: 8507687
- Stock #: F4FJGA
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM9KS617219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,860 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 6405 kilometers below market average!
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Cajun Red Tintcoat
8 Way Power Driver Seat, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 6 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
