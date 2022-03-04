Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

47,860 KM

Details Description Features

$23,781

+ tax & licensing
$23,781

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$23,781

+ taxes & licensing

47,860KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8507687
  Stock #: F4FJGA
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM9KS617219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4FJGA
  • Mileage 47,860 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 6405 kilometers below market average!

2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Cajun Red Tintcoat

8 Way Power Driver Seat, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 6 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
Windows, power with Express-Down
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Engine control, stop-start system override
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Seat belts, front pretensioner
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
USB charging ports, 2, rear
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power
Audio system
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Apple CarPlay and Android A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

