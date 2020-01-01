Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Murray Chevrolet

1700 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 5V7

204-261-6200

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,425KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4496229
  • Stock #: A121671
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEXXK6287660
Exterior Colour
Mosaic Black Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
At Murray Chevrolet, we respect and value your time. Our team will take care of you from day one, and will continue to take care of you and all of your automotive needs well into the future. Our customers are pleasantly greeted by our Director of First Impressions, whose entire focus is to assist you as you enter into our dealership.
When you're ready to begin the shopping process, you will be impressed with our Sales Professionals. Our team genuinely cares about your business and will ensure that all your needs are taken care of before and after your buying experience. Our goal is 100% satisfaction with your buying experience at Murray Chevrolet.

Dealer Permit #1740
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Windows
  • Sunroof
Safety
  • Onstar
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

