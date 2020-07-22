Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

38,486 KM

Details Description Features

$27,775

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

LT AWD | Local Trade | Heated Seats | Remote Start |

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  • Listing ID: 5371868
  • Stock #: F36PW7
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV3K6137723

38,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned and Serviced
Clean Carfax History
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Vehicle Start
Rear View Camera

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Chevrolet's factory comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection



FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products
programming
services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
anywhere l
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

