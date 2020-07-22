2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Keyless Start

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

plus sports

news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included

so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer

anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial

the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products

programming

services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability

details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...

to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music

details and system limitations. Services and connectivi

anywhere l

Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob