Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

33,049 KM

Details Description Features

$25,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,971

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Sunroof | Remote Start | Bluetooth |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Sunroof | Remote Start | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 5588571
  2. 5588571
  3. 5588571
  4. 5588571
  5. 5588571
  6. 5588571
  7. 5588571
  8. 5588571
  9. 5588571
  10. 5588571
  11. 5588571
  12. 5588571
  13. 5588571
  14. 5588571
  15. 5588571
  16. 5588571
  17. 5588571
  18. 5588571
  19. 5588571
  20. 5588571
  21. 5588571
  22. 5588571
  23. 5588571
  24. 5588571
  25. 5588571
  26. 5588571
  27. 5588571
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$25,971

+ taxes & licensing

33,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588571
  • Stock #: F3B1CK
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV5K6121135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Locally Owned and Serviced
All Wheel Drive
Power Liftgate
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Heated Seats
Dual Climate Control
Sunroof
Rear View Camera

Enjoy peace of mind with balance of Chevrolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 78,900 KM
$23,977 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 47,397 KM
$16,993 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 34,000 KM
$43,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory