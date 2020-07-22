Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1,300 KM

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD - Full Load! $31,800 FINANCED!!

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD - Full Load! $31,800 FINANCED!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5640417
  Stock #: SCV4641
  VIN: 2GNAXXEV4K6131303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV4641
  • Mileage 1,300 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NOW JUST $31,800 W/ DEALER FINANCE! *** ABSOLUTELY AS NEW PREMIER AWD!! *** 5 YR GM WARRANTY!!! *** ONLY 1300 KMS!!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Tool Kit
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Steel body panels
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Armrests: rear folding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
4WD selector: electronic
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Oil monitor
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Satellite communications: OnStar
Wheels: aluminum
Front headrests: 2
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Auxiliary audio input: memory card slot
Storage: front seatback
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Driver seat power adjustments: 8
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear headrests: 2
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Internet radio app: Pandora
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Infotainment: Android Auto ready
Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear brake diameter: 11.3
Courtesy lights: console
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Rear wiper: with washer
Mirror color: chrome
Taillights: rear center
Headlights: LED
4WD type: part time
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Rear wiper: variable intermittent
Reading lights: rear
Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear
Programmable safety key
Multi-function remote: trunk release
Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Trip odometer: 2
Satellite communications: voice guided directions
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Warnings and reminders: low oil level
Roof rails color: chrome
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Fuel economy display: range
Rocker panel color: black
Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
Storage: sunglasses holder
Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system
Axle ratio: 3.87
Watts: 80
Assist handle: rear
Check rear seat reminder
Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Memorized settings: liftgate
Memorized settings: side mirrors
Floor mats: rear
Side curtain airbags: rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
Radio: touch screen display
Radio: voice operated
Emergency locking retractors: rear
Rear door type: sensor-activated
Internet radio app: Stitcher
Wireless charging station: front
Cupholders: 6
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

