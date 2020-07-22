2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Tool Kit Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Steel body panels Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters Parking sensors: rear Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Auxiliary audio input: USB Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Armrests: rear folding Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Liftgate window: fixed Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Memorized settings: 2 driver Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast 4WD selector: electronic Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Memorized settings: driver seat Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Oil monitor Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Satellite communications: OnStar Wheels: aluminum Front headrests: 2 Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Auxiliary audio input: memory card slot Storage: front seatback Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Driver seat power adjustments: 8 Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Rear headrests: 2 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert Internet radio app: Pandora Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Auxiliary audio input: jack Infotainment: Android Auto ready Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function Electronic parking brake: auto off Front brake diameter: 11.8 Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear brake diameter: 11.3 Courtesy lights: console Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Rear wiper: with washer Mirror color: chrome Taillights: rear center Headlights: LED 4WD type: part time Front bumper color: black Rear bumper color: black Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar Armrests: rear center with cupholders Rear wiper: variable intermittent Reading lights: rear Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear Programmable safety key Multi-function remote: trunk release Driver seat power adjustments: reclining Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Trip odometer: 2 Satellite communications: voice guided directions Internet radio app: Gracenote Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Multi-function remote: panic alarm Warnings and reminders: low oil level Roof rails color: chrome Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear Fuel economy display: range Rocker panel color: black Warnings and reminders: maintenance due Storage: sunglasses holder Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system Axle ratio: 3.87 Watts: 80 Assist handle: rear Check rear seat reminder Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Smart device app function: maintenance status Memorized settings: liftgate Memorized settings: side mirrors Floor mats: rear Side curtain airbags: rear Steering wheel mounted controls: phone Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control Radio: touch screen display Radio: voice operated Emergency locking retractors: rear Rear door type: sensor-activated Internet radio app: Stitcher Wireless charging station: front Cupholders: 6 Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

