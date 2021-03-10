Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

17,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,899

+ tax & licensing
$26,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$26,899

+ taxes & licensing

17,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6786047
  Stock #: F3WJTX
  VIN: 2GNAXUEV0K6209896

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F3WJTX
  • Mileage 17,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
anywhere l
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

