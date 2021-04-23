Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

32,207 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
LT*

LT*

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

32,207KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6992525
  • Stock #: 24931
  • VIN: 2GNAXKEV0K6136825

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,207 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!!! SAVE $1000 ****ONLY $21,998 FINANCED**** * CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETERS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE START ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX REPORT, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This beautiful green Chevrolet Equinox comes well equipped with options like bluetooth, heated seats, apple carplay, android auto, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and so much more. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Trip Computer

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

