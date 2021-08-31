Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

111,911 KM

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

111,911KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7684510
  Stock #: F4786X
  VIN: 2GNAXUEV1K6200219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4786X
  • Mileage 111,911 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

