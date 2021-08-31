2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Sale $22,991 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 9 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7684510

7684510 Stock #: F4786X

F4786X VIN: 2GNAXUEV1K6200219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4786X

Mileage 111,911 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.