2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Traction Control

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Tire Pressure Monitor

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Horn, dual-note

Door locks, rear child security, manual

Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...