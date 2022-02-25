2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, urethane
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
Trim, Bright lower window
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
All Wheel Drive
Trailering equipment
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Power Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
