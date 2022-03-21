Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

34,385 KM

Details Description Features

$31,802

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,802

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Backup Cam | Carplay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Backup Cam | Carplay

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 8716916
  2. 8716916
  3. 8716916
  4. 8716916
  5. 8716916
  6. 8716916
  7. 8716916
  8. 8716916
  9. 8716916
  10. 8716916
  11. 8716916
  12. 8716916
  13. 8716916
  14. 8716916
  15. 8716916
  16. 8716916
  17. 8716916
  18. 8716916
  19. 8716916
  20. 8716916
  21. 8716916
  22. 8716916
  23. 8716916
  24. 8716916
  25. 8716916
Contact Seller
Sale

$31,802

+ taxes & licensing

34,385KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716916
  • Stock #: F4J6TX
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV4K6209758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Silver Ice Metallic

All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AWD, 6 Speakers, Remote Keyless Entry, Telescoping Steering Wheel.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, urethane
Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
All Wheel Drive
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
SiriusXM, delete
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen composite
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Liftgate, rear manual
Active aero shutters
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Glass, solar absorbing, light
Mirror caps, Black
Trim, Black lower window
Power Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 42,600 KM
$29,566 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 45,000 KM
$52,153 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 91,470 KM
$15,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory