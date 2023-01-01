2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$29,500 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 8 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9472800

9472800 Stock #: 23004

23004 VIN: 2GNAXUEV5K6293648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Iridescent Pearl Tricoat]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23004

Mileage 43,849 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.