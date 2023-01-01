$29,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
$29,500
- Listing ID: 9472800
- Stock #: 23004
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV5K6293648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Iridescent Pearl Tricoat]
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,849 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi Friend! New Year, New Ride - Start the new year off right with a new vehicle from Ride Time! As interest rates remain high and new car prices continue to climb, making them out of reach for many people, the demand for affordable used cars priced under $30,000 will only continue to grow. At Ride Time, we understand this need and offer a wide selection of reliable and budget-friendly vehicles to meet this demand. With an average of 100 cars always priced under $30,000 in stock, we have the selection and pricing options to help you find the perfect car for your needs and budget. We pride ourselves on offering vehicles that are reconditioned above industry standards and priced below market value using third-party software. Plus, all of our cars come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, our "Oil 4 Life Program" (which saves you approximately $200 per year), and we do not sell rebuilt or salvage vehicles. As a bonus, we are the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles. You can also build custom payment plans and even buy online for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. If you have a trade-in, we welcome it! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars, visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. If you're not local, don't worry we ship all over the world. Thank you for considering Ride Time for all your transportation needs. For 24/7 support, you can even text us at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business and look forward to helping you find the perfect car for your needs and budget. Start the new year off right with a new vehicle from Ride Time! Don't miss out on our special deals and discounts this month come in today and drive away in a new ride! CLEAN CARFAX W/ LOW Kms! Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seats, Remote Start, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Driver Convenience Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Leather-Wrapped Shift Lever, Rear Power Liftgate, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote. 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC Summit White Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: AIR MILES: As the only dealer in Manitoba to offer AIR MILES Reward Miles®, you can earn rewards when you purchase a vehicle or use our auto shop services. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
