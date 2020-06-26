Menu
$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Impala

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT Leather | Sunroof | V6 | Heated Seats

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT Leather | Sunroof | V6 | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,201KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5263064
  • Stock #: F37D33
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S33K9138891
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Dark Titanium
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Clean Carfax History
Leather
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Heated Seats
V6 Engine

Enjoy peace of mind with balance of Chevrolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

