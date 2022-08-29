$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
Premier **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 9207568
- Stock #: P4344AC
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black Perforated Leather Seat Surfaces
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Impala comes equipped with these options: Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) machined-face aluminum, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Vent, rear console, air, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, and Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
