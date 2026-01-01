$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
157,043KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST1KF220983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 0983
- Mileage 157,043 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR DEFROST, DRIVER POWER SEAT, BUCKET SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, ABS, AIR CONDITIONING, TRACTION CONTROL, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Excell
204-888-4070
2019 Chevrolet Malibu