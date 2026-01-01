2019 Chevrolet Malibu

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<p><span style=color:rgb(0,0,0);><span style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);display:inline !important;float:none;font-family:-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;font-size:18px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-wrap;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR DEFROST, DRIVER POWER SEAT, BUCKET SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, ABS, AIR CONDITIONING, TRACTION CONTROL, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</span></span></p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

157,043 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14142256

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,043KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST1KF220983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0983
  • Mileage 157,043 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR DEFROST, DRIVER POWER SEAT, BUCKET SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, ABS, AIR CONDITIONING, TRACTION CONTROL, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 Chevrolet Malibu