2019 Chevrolet Malibu

VIN: 1G1ZG5ST4KF226302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,669 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Airbags Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Audio system Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Teen Driver 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8" diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System Apple CarPlay and Android

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

