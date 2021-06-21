Menu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

19,669 KM

Details Description Features

$22,010

+ tax & licensing
$22,010

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$22,010

+ taxes & licensing

19,669KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7380950
  • Stock #: F44EFA
  • VIN: 1G1ZG5ST4KF226302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,669 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Teen Driver
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
8" diagonal colour touchscreen
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Apple CarPlay and Android

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

