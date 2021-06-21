Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

93,683 KM

Details Description Features

$18,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7423586
  3. 7423586
  4. 7423586
Contact Seller

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

93,683KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7423586
  • Stock #: F44KNN
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST6KF225733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44KNN
  • Mileage 93,683 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Wheels
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Teen Driver
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
8" diagonal colour touchscreen
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Apple CarPlay and Android

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 36,101 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 19,694 KM
$22,010 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE
 35,764 KM
$24,681 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory