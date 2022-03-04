2019 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8552444

8552444 Stock #: 22189

22189 VIN: 1G1ZG5ST5KF211887

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Pacific Blue Metallic]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,063 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.