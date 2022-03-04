Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

87,063 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8552444
  2. 8552444
  3. 8552444
  4. 8552444
  5. 8552444
  6. 8552444
  7. 8552444
  8. 8552444
  9. 8552444
  10. 8552444
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8552444
  • Stock #: 22189
  • VIN: 1G1ZG5ST5KF211887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Pacific Blue Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,063 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2016 Buick Verano Co...
 60,881 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX+
 149,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 126,955 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory