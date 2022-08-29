2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Traction Control

Daytime Running Lights

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear View Camera

Airbags

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Tire Pressure Monitor System

Child-Safety Locks

Rear Vision Camera

Braking control, ECM grade

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Rear seat reminder

Teen Driver

Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Daytime Running Lamps, integral to headlamps

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats