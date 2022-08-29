Menu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

60,040 KM

$25,936

+ tax & licensing
RS LOCAL VEHICLE | LOW KILOMETERS | RS PACKAGE

RS LOCAL VEHICLE | LOW KILOMETERS | RS PACKAGE

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

60,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9181654
  • Stock #: F4P833
  • VIN: 1G1ZG5ST5KF213784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4P833
  • Mileage 60,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Daytime Running Lamps, integral to headlamps
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connect...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, manual-folding
Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Black chrome finish aluminum
Grille, blacked-out
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, Black
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

