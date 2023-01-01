Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

64,579 KM

Details Description Features

$47,194

+ tax & licensing
$47,194

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$47,194

+ taxes & licensing

64,579KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10115307
  • Stock #: F55B7V
  • VIN: 1GCUYEEDXKZ344825

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 64,579 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Safety

Airbags
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Taillamps, LED with signature
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Bumper, rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered, includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
electronic with set and resume speed
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered
includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

