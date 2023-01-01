Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

92,663 KM

Details Description Features

$36,467

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,467

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$36,467

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,663KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277442
  • Stock #: F56XJD
  • VIN: 2GCVKMEC6K1170901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56XJD
  • Mileage 92,663 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Safety

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete

Exterior

Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black.)
Headlamp bezels, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
Grille surround, body colour
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) chrome clad aluminum

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
DIFFERENTIAL
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
tilt-wheel
electric power steering (EPS) assist
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
deep-tinted
heavy-duty locking rear
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
electronic with set and resume speed
frame-mounted
Silverado Custom Trim
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
single-zone
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
rear full-width folding bench
manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM
outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2021 GMC Acadia Denali
 28,416 KM
$52,457 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 92,663 KM
$36,467 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 74,100 KM
$45,844 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory