Local Trade | True North Edition | Trailering Package | Z71 Off Road Package | Heated Steering Wheel | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats Experience rugged power and comfort with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Summit White beauty is ready for any adventure, combining robust performance with modern amenities. Key Features: - Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine - 4-wheel drive capability - Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance - Trailering Package for your hauling needs - Heated steering wheel and seats for cold-weather comfort - HD Rear Vision Camera for improved safety - True North Edition upgrades At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, were committed to your satisfaction. Whether youre ready to hit the trails or tackle your next big project, this Silverado is up for the challenge. Schedule a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of power and comfort. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchase process. Dont miss out on this opportunity contact us now to reserve your spot behind the wheel of this impressive truck! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

68,874 KM

$40,438

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
68,874KM
VIN 1GCUYDED4KZ278329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | True North Edition | Trailering Package | Z71 Off Road Package | Heated Steering Wheel | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats
Experience rugged power and comfort with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Summit White beauty is ready for any adventure, combining robust performance with modern amenities.

Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine
- 4-wheel drive capability
- Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance
- Trailering Package for your hauling needs
- Heated steering wheel and seats for cold-weather comfort
- HD Rear Vision Camera for improved safety
- True North Edition upgrades

At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to your satisfaction. Whether you're ready to hit the trails or tackle your next big project, this Silverado is up for the challenge. Schedule a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of power and comfort. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchase process. Don't miss out on this opportunity contact us now to reserve your spot behind the wheel of this impressive truck!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual

Exterior

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with lift assist
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCL) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered, includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Safety

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Additional Features

leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls

