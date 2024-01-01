$40,438+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$40,438
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 68,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | True North Edition | Trailering Package | Z71 Off Road Package | Heated Steering Wheel | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats
Experience rugged power and comfort with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Summit White beauty is ready for any adventure, combining robust performance with modern amenities.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine
- 4-wheel drive capability
- Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance
- Trailering Package for your hauling needs
- Heated steering wheel and seats for cold-weather comfort
- HD Rear Vision Camera for improved safety
- True North Edition upgrades
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to your satisfaction. Whether you're ready to hit the trails or tackle your next big project, this Silverado is up for the challenge.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want!
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811