$41,326+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$41,326
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,988KM
VIN 1GCUYEED5KZ374279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25W3L113A
- Mileage 104,988 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
$41,326
+ taxes & licensing>
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500