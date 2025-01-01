Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

104,988 KM

Details Features

$41,326

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
12777266

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 12777266
  2. 12777266
  3. 12777266
Contact Seller

$41,326

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,988KM
VIN 1GCUYEED5KZ374279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25W3L113A
  • Mileage 104,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2022 Ford Bronco for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco 40,255 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Edge SEL 76,733 KM $27,432 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM ONE OWNER for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM ONE OWNER 22,581 KM $51,457 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,326

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500