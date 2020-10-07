Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,302 KM

Details Description Features

$42,997

+ tax & licensing
$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

35,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054429
  • Stock #: F3NJMK
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED5KZ248031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour GIDEON/VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,302 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 White LT 4x4, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 8-Speed Automatic, Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Bed Protection Package, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated Front Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Locking Tailgate, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Wheels: 17" x 8" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum.


Recent Arrival! EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic 4WD CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

