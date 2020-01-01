Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,160 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | Crew Cab | 5.3L V8

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | Crew Cab | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275919
  • Stock #: F3PWBW
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC7K1196179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PWBW
  • Mileage 38,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Blue

4x4, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Trailering Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bed Liner, 5.3L V8 Engine, 6-Speaker Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Satellite Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
anywhere l
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

