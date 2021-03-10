2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$44,555 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6786050

6786050 Stock #: F3W1H1

F3W1H1 VIN: 1GCPYCEF1KZ273520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Power Outlet Additional Features Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.