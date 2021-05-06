Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

10,131 KM

Details Description Features

$49,831

+ tax & licensing
$49,831

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$49,831

+ taxes & licensing

10,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7079560
  • Stock #: F3VEJH
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED1KZ343251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic 4WD White

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Odometer is 19598 kilometers below market average!

8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth® For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Keyless Open & Start, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An i

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

