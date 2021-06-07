Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

47,614 KM

Details Description Features

$48,605

+ tax & licensing
$48,605

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT True North Edition Crew Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT True North Edition Crew Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$48,605

+ taxes & licensing

47,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7311344
  • Stock #: F43P8J
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED3KZ396484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43P8J
  • Mileage 47,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT True North Crew Cab 4WD 5.3L EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Satin

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth® For Phone, Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum.
All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
8" diagonal colour touchscreen
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An i
Apple CarPlay and Android

