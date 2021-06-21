Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,774 KM

Details Description Features

$43,204

+ tax & licensing
$43,204

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Double Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Double Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$43,204

+ taxes & licensing

43,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386872
  • Stock #: F43V5M
  • VIN: 1GCRYBEF3KZ296798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43V5M
  • Mileage 43,774 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD White

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Remote Start, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Remote keyless entry.

Awards:
* Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Power Outlet
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An i
Apple CarPlay and Android

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

