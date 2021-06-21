Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,086 KM

$43,592

+ tax & licensing
$43,592

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500* 4WD/Remote Starter/Box liner/LOW kms

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500* 4WD/Remote Starter/Box liner/LOW kms

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$43,592

+ taxes & licensing

13,086KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7522093
  • Stock #: 25100
  • VIN: 2GCVKMEC9K1197395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25100
  • Mileage 13,086 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 13,086 kms * 4WD, REVERSE CAMERA, 6 SEATER, FACTORY BOX LINER, CHROME STEP BARS, REMOTE STATRTER Enjoy LOADS of CAPABILITIES in this virtually NEW 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD. Well equipped with 4WD, REVERSE CAMERA, 6 SEATER, FACTORY BOX LINER, CHROME STEP BARS, REMOTE STARTER, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
