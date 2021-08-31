+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
LOW KM Odometer is 22854 kilometers below market average!
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Z71 | CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM | EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Northsky Blue Metallic
Z71 Off Road Pkg, True North Edition, Trailering Pkg, Convenience Pkg, Safety Pkg, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Auto Temp Control, Remote Starter, Back Up Cam, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO) (AAK), Bed Protection Package, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Grille, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front LED Fog Lamps, Front Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High Gloss Black Mirror Caps, High-Capacity Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Package, Security system, Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Urethane Steering Wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 9" Painted Aluminum, Z71 Off-Road & Protection Package, Z71 Off-Road Package.
