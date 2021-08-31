2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Gray
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
Bluetooth, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® For Phone, Deep-Tinted Glass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Locking Tailgate, Power Door Locks, Preferred Equipment Group 1CX, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Remote Keyless Entry.
Awards:
* Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines
All of our purchases comes with the following
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...