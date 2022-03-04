Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,432 KM

Details Description Features

$51,566

+ tax & licensing
$51,566

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss AWD | 5.3 V8 | CREW CAB

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss AWD | 5.3 V8 | CREW CAB

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$51,566

+ taxes & licensing

22,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8531321
  • Stock #: F4GDGC
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEFXKZ332709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GDGC
  • Mileage 22,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Odometer is 52789 kilometers below market average!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Custom Trail Boss | AWD | 5.3 V8 | CREW CAB EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Northsky Blue Metallic

Backup Camera, Offroad Suspension, Rear Bumper Step, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochrome display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Air filter, high-capacity
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Brake lining wear indicator
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Exhaust, single outlet (Requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Includes (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO.)
GVWR, 6900 lbs. (3130 kg) (Crew Cab models require (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Taillamps, LED with signature
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Standard with 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Not available with (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Tailgate, gate function manual no lift assist
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Recovery hooks, performance Red
Grille (High gloss Black bars with mesh inserts.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Suspension Package, Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2" lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2" lift and monotube shocks, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, (K47) heavy-duty air cleaner and Z71 hard badge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

