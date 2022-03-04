$51,566+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss AWD | 5.3 V8 | CREW CAB
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$51,566
- Listing ID: 8531321
- Stock #: F4GDGC
- VIN: 1GCPYCEFXKZ332709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Odometer is 52789 kilometers below market average!
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Custom Trail Boss | AWD | 5.3 V8 | CREW CAB EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Northsky Blue Metallic
Backup Camera, Offroad Suspension, Rear Bumper Step, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel.
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
