2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Listing ID: 8653249

Stock #: 96351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 85,006 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

