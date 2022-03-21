$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Used
- Listing ID: 8800325
- Stock #: P10066
- VIN: 3GCNYAEF8KG186709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
