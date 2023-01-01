Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Spark

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,788

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$15,788

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10286085
  • Stock #: F57BNP
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA0KC730205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Raspberry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F57BNP
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Door handles, black
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Coat hooks, rear seat
Driver Information Centre, segmented display
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Keys, foldable (2)
Seat adjuster, front passenger, manual recline
Power outlet, auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre stack storage bin

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Alternator, 80 amps
Engine, 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Jack, mechanical with tools
Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Airbags, 10 total
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Airbags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
Airbags, roof rail, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Spoiler, rear, Aero
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Headlamps, projection-type
Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour
Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare (Requires (ZAL) T105/70D14 blackwall spare tire.)

Additional Features

Steering
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Dual-stage
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Tires
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
knee
blackwall
tilt-wheel
Electric
Tire
Wipers
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
mounted audio and phone interface controls
variable
non-variable ratio
rear-window
spare
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
outside manual-folding
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
covered
steering wheel-mounted
single-zone manual
driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Power with driver express up/down
thorax side-impact seat-mounted
T105/70D14
P185/55R15 all-season blackwall

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 185,000 KM
$15,788 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX
 31,470 KM
$33,514 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 75,231 KM
$22,876 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory