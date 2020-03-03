Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT * POWER GROUP * BLUETOOTH * B/UP CAM * SIRIUS *

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT * POWER GROUP * BLUETOOTH * B/UP CAM * SIRIUS *

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,691KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707861
  • Stock #: 5716
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA5KC731172
Exterior Colour
Purple
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

