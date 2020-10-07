Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

45,524 KM

Details Description Features

$14,733

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Bluetooth | Rear View Camera | Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

45,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5938134
  Stock #: F3M6TU
  VIN: KL8CD6SA7KC714146

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Interior Colour Interior
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3M6TU
  Mileage 45,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Clean Carfax History
Bluetooth
Apple Carplay/Android Auto
Rear Vision Camera
Cruise Control
Power door locks

Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Chevrolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Airbags
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
driver and front passenger
knee
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
anywhere l

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

