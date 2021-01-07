Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

50,432 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

LT FWD | Touchscreen Radio | Back Up Camera

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

50,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6522466
  • Stock #: 78581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 50,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM;s with only 50,432, 1.4L I-4 Engine, Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT), One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Touchscreen Radio,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors,Engine Block Heater,Air Conditioning,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months on us),Cruise Control,15" Aluminum Wheels,Summit White Exterior Paint,Jet Black/Dark Anderson Silver Metallic Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
