2019 Chevrolet Suburban

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** REPLACEMENT MSRP $65,000+ !! *** NOW $48,800 FINANCED!! *** 8 PASSENGER 4X4 & GM WARRANTY!!! *** EXCELLENT WESTERN HISTORY!!! *** Beautiful 8 seater Suburban, factory GM Warranty remaining, and Carfax reports accident-free history! Factory REMOTE START......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Wifi Hotspot......Rear View Camera w/ Park Assist Sensors......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Heated Mirrors......Dual Climate Control plus Dedicated REAR AIR & HEAT Controls......Shift On The Fly 4WD w/ Auto Setting......Massive 355 HP 5.3L V8 Engine......Tinted Windows......Full Length Running Boards......Electronic Stability Control......USB Ports......Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Factory TRAILER BRAKE......18 Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels.
This Chevrolet Suburban comes with Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory CHEVROLET WARRANTY, and custom fit all-weather Suburban Mats. On sale for $49,800 cash or JUST $48,800 with dealer arranged financing!! Extended warranty available upon request!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5