2019 Chevrolet Suburban

58,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

$48,800 Financed! 8 Passenger 4WD!!

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

$48,800 Financed! 8 Passenger 4WD!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6478617
  Stock #: SCV5129
  VIN: 1GNSKGKC5KR183789

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** REPLACEMENT MSRP $65,000+ !! *** NOW $48,800 FINANCED!! *** 8 PASSENGER 4X4 & GM WARRANTY!!! *** EXCELLENT WESTERN HISTORY!!! *** Beautiful 8 seater Suburban, factory GM Warranty remaining, and Carfax reports accident-free history! Factory REMOTE START......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Wifi Hotspot......Rear View Camera w/ Park Assist Sensors......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Heated Mirrors......Dual Climate Control plus Dedicated REAR AIR & HEAT Controls......Shift On The Fly 4WD w/ Auto Setting......Massive 355 HP 5.3L V8 Engine......Tinted Windows......Full Length Running Boards......Electronic Stability Control......USB Ports......Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Factory TRAILER BRAKE......18 Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels.

This Chevrolet Suburban comes with Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory CHEVROLET WARRANTY, and custom fit all-weather Suburban Mats. On sale for $49,800 cash or JUST $48,800 with dealer arranged financing!! Extended warranty available upon request!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)


In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM


Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).


Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
